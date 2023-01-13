New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants travel to Minnesota for a first-round postseason matchup against Justin Jefferson's Vikings.

First-year head coach Brain Daboll led the Giants to the team's first playoff berth in six seasons. Can Daniel Jones and Co. power the club to a wild-card weekend upset of the NFC North champion Vikings? Or will Jefferson, Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook prove too tough to outgun? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Vikings first-round postseason game on wild-card weekend:

Giants at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Vikings (-3)

Moneyline: Vikings (-165); Giants (+140)

Over/under: 48

More odds, injury info for Giants vs. Vikings

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Lions knock out Packers, send Seahawks to final NFC wild-card berth

HOW TO WATCH: When do the NFL playoffs start? Matchups, game times, TV info leading up to Super Bowl 57

NFL WEEK 18 WINNERS, LOSERRS: Buffalo Bills cap emotional week; Green Bay Packers fail in win-and-in

Lorenzo Reyes: Giants 17, Vikings13

Despite the first and final weeks of the regular season, each of the 11 other Vikings victories were by one score. They were certainly a team that found ways to win, but that unsustainable pace makes them difficult to back, even at home. The Giants posted the NFL's fourth-ranked rushing offense (148.2 yards per game) and the Vikings struggled all season long to stop it (123.1 yards per game; ranked 20th). I like New York to pull off the upset, outright.

Safid Deen: Giants 27, Vikings 23

The Vikings needed a 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants on Christmas Eve, and might play them close again in the playoffs. Justin Jefferson is the ultimate x-factor but the Vikings have played in so many close games, they seem primed to let one slip away when it matters most. I’m taking Giants and coach Brian Daboll to pull off the upset over the Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell.

Story continues

Richard Morin: Vikings 27, Giants 23

Good for Cousins and the Vikings the NFL didn't put them in the 1 p.m. ET timeslot. The Vikings won this matchup in December and should be able to take care of a Giants team that played the Eagles hard in a Week 18 loss.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Takeaways from NFL Week 18: Eventful final day of regular season cements playoff field

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Game predictions, picks, odds