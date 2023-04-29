New York Giants draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Giants:

Round 1 (No. 24 overall, from Jaguars) — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland: Measuring 6 feet, 197 pounds, Banks shone at the combine with a 4.35 40 time, 42-inch vertical and a broad jump measuring 11 feet, 4 inches. However, despite the athleticism, Banks isn't much of a ballhawk, picking off just two passes in four seasons for the Terps. Still, his physical demeanor should fit well into coordinator Wink Martindale's defense opposite CB Adoree' Jackson. Draft tracker

Round 2 (57) — John Michael-Schmitz, C, Minnesota: A big pivot at 6-4, 301 pounds, Big Blue most certainly needs the help in the middle of its line – though the first-team All-Big Ten selection was exclusively a center for the Gophers. Draft tracker

Round 3 (89)

Round 4 (128)

Round 5 (172, compensatory)

Round 6 (209, from Chiefs)

Round 7 (243)

Round 7 (254, compensatory)

New York Giants' last five top draft picks:

