New York Giants draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Giants:

Round 1 (No. 5 overall) - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon: Given his off-field aspirations, including a post-football career in broadcasting among other ventures (including crypto), the former Ducks star probably couldn't hope to land in a better market ... assuming, of course, he brings all of his prodigious talent to bear in The Big Apple. Big Blue had 34 sacks and 53 TFLs in 2021, so a difference maker of Thibodeaux's stature should certainly be welcome. Draft tracker

Round 1 (7, from Bears) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: Taken with the pick acquired in last year's Justin Fields trade with the Bears, Neal has extensive experience at left tackle, right tackle and guard and is effective both in the run game and pass protection. He'll likely plug into the right side given 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas seems settled as the Giants' left tackle. This new-look like line should give embattled QB Daniel Joneshis fifth-year option was declined – RB Saquon Barkley and a fleet of receivers a much better to succeed in 2022. Draft tracker

Round 2 (43, from Falcons)

Round 3 (67)

Round 3 (81, from Dolphins)

Round 4 (112, from Bears)

Round 4 (114, from Falcons)

Round 5 (146, from Jets)

Round 5 (147)

Round 5 (173, from Chiefs through Ravens)

Round 6 (182)

New York Giants' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 20 overall): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

  • 2020 (No. 4 overall): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

  • 2019 (No. 6 overall): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

  • 2018 (No. 2 overall): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

  • 2017 (No. 23 overall): Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giants picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New York

