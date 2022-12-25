New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates

Josephine Nesbit
·3 min read
DarioGaona / iStock.com
DarioGaona / iStock.com

New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of New York City, however, the schedule might look a little different from previous months.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. Those who qualify for SNAP benefits now have balances loaded on to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards every month.

New York SNAP eligibility is based on income and household size. For example, the maximum monthly gross earned income for a family of four in New York to remain eligible for benefits is $3,469. Your benefit amount also depends on your household’s net income.

You can apply for New York SNAP through myBenefits.ny.gov or print and mail or fax the SNAP application to your local department of social services. If you live in New York City, you can apply through the online portal ACCESS HRA. You also can pick up an application at your nearest SNAP center or call the NYC Infoline at 718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you.

New York’s SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits in New York City, while the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) oversees the rest of the state. Because there are two different agencies in charge of SNAP benefits, New York has two SNAP schedules. Your specific SNAP schedule depends on where you live.

Here is the January 2023 payment schedule for New York State, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case number ending in:

Deposit date:

0 or 1

Jan. 1st

2

Jan. 2nd

3

Jan. 3rd

4

Jan. 4th

5

Jan. 5th

6

Jan. 6th

7

Jan. 7th

8

Jan. 8th

9

Jan. 9th

In New York City, payment dates might change from one month to the next. You can check your current schedule by phone at (888) 328-6399. You will need to provide your 19-digit card number. The January 2023 SNAP schedule for NYC has yet to be released, but is usually released via the New York City Department of Social Services.

SNAP benefits in New York and elsewhere also come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. The Amazon Prime EBT Discount gives New York SNAP recipients 50% off the regular price. The nationwide Museums for All initiative also gives EBT cardholders free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos across New York (as well as nationwide).

New York SNAP recipients can also use their benefits for discounted fruits and veggies at farmers’ markets. In NYC, Health Bucks, which are $2 coupons, can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at all NYC farmers’ markets. The rest of New York has a similar program called FreshConnect Checks.

You can use the SNAP EBT card to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables

  • Meat, poultry and fish

  • Dairy products

  • Breads and cereals

  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

