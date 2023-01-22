New York and Florida meet in Eastern Conference play

Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-14-7, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

New York has a 25-14-7 record overall and an 11-9-4 record in home games. The Rangers are 12-3-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Florida has an 11-14-2 record on the road and a 23-20-5 record overall. The Panthers have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 162 goals.

Monday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Trocheck has scored 13 goals with 18 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 12 goals and 28 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Julien Gauthier: out (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (lower body), Spencer Knight: out (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (undisclosed), Eric Staal: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

