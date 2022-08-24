New York, Florida Hold Primaries as 2022 Midterms Take Shape

Gregory Korte
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US Representative Jerrold Nadler beat fellow incumbent Representative Carolyn Maloney in a race that pit the two 30-year congressional veterans against one another for a seat in a redrawn New York district.

Nadler had 56% of the vote with 53% of votes counted as of 9:38 p.m. in New York, according to the Associated Press. Maloney had 24.3% and Suraj Patel had 18.3%, according to the AP, which called the race for Nadler.

The 12th Congressional District matchup on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side featured two powerful committee chairs: Nadler, 75, on the Judiciary Committee and Maloney, 76, on Oversight. Patel is a 38-year-old former aide to President Barack Obama who touted himself as a generational alternative.

New York’s congressional primaries are among the most-watched in the country, with a chaotic redistricting battle pushing back the primary and setting up a rare incumbent-versus-incumbent battle.

The late August races in New York and Florida mark the two biggest states left on the 2022 primary calendar going into a midterm election that will decide control of Congress and governor’s offices in 36 states.

It’s been a cycle dominated by intraparty divisions on both sides -- Republicans over their loyalty to Trump and Democrats over how far left the party should govern. And it’s been intensified by redrawn political maps that have most members of Congress running in new districts.

Both Nadler and Maloney are relying heavily on key constituencies. Nadler is campaigning as the last remaining Jewish member of the New York delegation. Maloney’s first campaign ad highlighted her role as a pioneering woman in the House and ended with the tag line “You cannot send a man to do a woman’s job.” Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 7-to-1 margin in the city, and the primary winner will be heavily favored in November.

“It’s terrible,” said Alice Kane, a lawyer in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood, about the redistricting fracas that delayed the primary date from June to August.

Kane said she voted for Maloney in New York’s 12th Congressional district, but that the choice between the two was a tough one. “She’s been a great representative. I think it’s a shame we had to pit Nadler against her. We had to make a choice. It’s hard.”

Leslie Lewis, 49, a business owner who lives near Lincoln Center in Manhattan said she voted for Patel because of his high-energy and intellect. She said Maloney, Nadler and Patel were all good candidates and that it was “shocking” they all got thrown into the same district. She voted for Patel because he was a “breath of fresh air” compared to Nadler and Maloney, who have served in Congress for three decades.

In Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn, a dozen Democrats are vying for an open seat in the 10th Congressional District. Attorney Dan Goldman, a Levi Strauss & Co. heir best known for his prosecution of Trump’s first impeachment trial, leads a field of candidates that include Representative Mondaire Jones, who moved from his Hudson Valley district to Brooklyn because of redistricting; state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou; New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera; and former US Representative Liz Holtzman, who served in Congress from 1973 to 1981.

In a tighter race, Goldman led the pack with 25.8% of the vote with 94.4% of votes counted, followed by Niou with 23.3% and Jones with 17.9%, according to AP, which hasn’t called the race.

Read More: New York’s Redistricting Chaos Creates House Election Intrigue

The New York City races have been marked by low turnout. Only about 76,000 people cast ballots in early voting, which ended Sunday. That’s a 60% drop in turnout compared with the 2021 mayoral primary and a 12% decline from the June primary for New York governor, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Upstate in the Hudson Valley, Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, who is leading the Democratic effort to keep control of the House, faces a challenge from within his own party in the form of progressive state Senator Alessandra Biaggi, the granddaughter of former US Representative Mario Biaggi.

Florida Races

In Florida, US Representative Charlie Crist -- a former Republican -- will be the Democratic candidate to challenge incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis in a race that could have implications for the 2024 presidential election.

Crist, who served a term as Florida governor from 2007 to 2011, defeated state agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried in a primary Tuesday to take on DeSantis in November. The incumbent governor has emerged as one of the leading Republican alternatives to former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called the Democratic primary shortly after the final polls in the state closed with Crist leading Fried by more than 25 percentage points.

Representative Val Demings handily won a four-way Democratic primary to run against Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally, defeated Marine Corps veteran Mark Lombardo Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Gaetz is under investigation for sex trafficking after sending online payments to a 17-year-old girl who was his travel companion. Gaetz denies the allegations.

In Florida’s 11th District incumbent Republican Representative Daniel Webster defeated far-right activist Laura Loomer 50.7% to 44.5%.

In Oklahoma, the only other state holding elections Tuesday, Representative Markwayne Mullin won a special runoff election to become the Republican nominee for the Senate seat now held by the retiring Jim Inhofe.

Mullin had Trump’s endorsement over former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, and will face former Representative Kendra Horn, a Democrat, in November.

