New York flooding: State of emergency declared as life-threatening storm hits

Torrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall triggered flash flooding in New York City on Friday, disrupting subway service in the country’s most populous city and turning many of its streets into small lakes.

A flash flood warning was in effect for New York City until midday as more than 2 inches of rain fell in some locations by Friday morning and two more inches possible within hours, the National Weather Service said.

“Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life,” the service said in an advisory posted on its website.

The extreme rainfall prompted New York Governor Kathy to declare a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

“Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads,” she said in a message posted on the X social media platform.

Some 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and in other major cities along the East Coast were under flood warnings, watches and advisories from the weather service.

Pictures and video footage showed neighborhood streets and subways flooded across New York, disrupting morning traffic for millions of commuters.

05:50 PM BST

Traffic officers and pedestrians struggle to cope with flash flooding

Pedestrians walk along a flooded Brooklyn sidewalk

A police officer from the NYPD Highway Patrol looks on near cars stuck in a flooded motorway in Manhattan

A man works to clear a drain in flood waters in Brooklyn

05:41 PM BST

Commuters stranded at Brooklyn stations as streets completely flooded

Major flooding in Brooklyn today. Trains shut down and the only way out of the station is through this. pic.twitter.com/yQPLOyc6dX — Seth Chinnis (@sethchinnis) September 29, 2023

05:29 PM BST

Rubbish floats down streets as Brooklyn roads become a swamp

Major flooding in Brooklyn today. It’s crazy out here. Everyone stay home and be safe. #brooklynflooding pic.twitter.com/LGKK9BTwSV — shaone (@shaonedon) September 29, 2023

05:19 PM BST

Footage from the city shows flooded subways and cars stranded in water

05:16 PM BST

No fatalities but six rescue operations

Officials said there have been no fatalities or critical patients yet today, but they have had calls from people trapped in cars and basements.

They have carried out six successful basement apartment rescues operations so far.



05:12 PM BST

Mayor: it was the right decision to keep schools open

David Banks, the schools chancellor, said that 150 schools had “taken on some water” and one school was being evacuated, but that all other schools remained open.

Mayor Eric Adams said “We do not have any issues dangerous issues at our schools, our children are in the schools. They are properly being educated. And I believe the chancellor made the right call.”



05:02 PM BST

Venture out at your own peril, says governor

“If people decide to venture out in their vehicle, they do so at their own peril,” governor Kathy Hochul told a press conference.

Today is the wettest day in the city since Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Gov Hochul said that year “people literally drowned in their basement homes”, warning people to “leave your home if you’re starting to see water accumulate. Don’t wait until it’s up to your knees or higher... people really need to be taking this extremely seriously.

04:55 PM BST

04:53 PM BST

Neighborhood streets and subways flooded

Residents escape rising floodwaters during a heavy rain storm in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck in Westchester County - REUTERS

An abandoned vehicle sits in floodwaters during a heavy rain storm in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck - MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Residents walk through floodwaters during a heavy rain storm in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck in Westchester County - REUTERS

