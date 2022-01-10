New York fire: Officials pledge support after 17 die in 'unspeakable tragedy'

·4 min read

New York officials have pledged to support all those affected in an apartment fire on Sunday as the death toll was revised slightly down.

At least 17 people died in the Twin Parks complex fire, including eight children. Several other people are in hospital in critical condition.

It is the deadliest apartment fire in New York City in more than 30 years.

Bronx borough president Vanessa Gibson said she was "determined to rebuild and heal" in the wake of the incident.

"We are resilient, we are tough and we are going to turn our pain into purpose," said Ms Gibson, who is only in her first week on the job.

Some 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze. Fire department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said they had found victims on every floor of the 19-storey block.

Investigators say a malfunctioning space heater in one apartment appeared to have caused the fire and, though the building had self-closing doors, the door to that apartment somehow stayed open.

Commissioner Nigro said the fire was on the second and third floors, but the smoke had spread everywhere.

Firefighters at the scene of a apartment block fire in New York
The local fire chief said the blaze was "unprecedented"

A total of 63 people suffered injuries, including the 32 taken to hospital, a number who are in critical condition.

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday called the incident "a global tragedy".

The area of the Bronx where the fire occurred is home to a large Muslim immigrant population and many of those affected by the blaze are believed to have originally come to the US from the Gambia.

Mr Adams urged anyone affected to seek assistance from the authorities, irrespective of immigration status. He assured residents that their details would not be passed on to immigration services.

Speaking alongside him, the Gambian ambassador to the US - Sheikh Omar Faye - said his country was "in a state of shock".

"We are a very small country of less than two million people and everybody knows everybody," he said.

A city in mourning

Nada Tawfik, BBC News

Outside, in the cold, some residents are still surveying the exterior damage, the blown-out windows.

I met Joyce Anderson, an elderly woman who needs her heart medication from her apartment. But she was told no-one was allowed back in yet, leaving Joyce in a difficult position.

Otherwise, her and her daughter are doing OK and staying with relatives, unlike their neighbour, who is still in shock.

He had to battle heavy smoke to escape and saw one child wheeled out who did not make it.

New Yorkers are still trying to comprehend how this could happen.

Nearby, at a community centre, people have been donating warm clothes and other supplies. The New York fire department has even set up a fire safety booth and is handing out smoke alarms The nature of this sudden disaster and the large number of children to die has shaken everyone here.

This is a city in mourning.

The building hosts a number of affordable housing apartments and the blaze is likely to raise questions over the quality of such units in the city.

In a virtual news conference on Monday, Andrew Ansbro, the president of the firefighters' union, said the building was "well-known in that area for having difficult fires", noting that its fire protection rules with regard to sprinklers and self-closing doors may have been different from those of the city.

He claimed it was because the building had previously received federal subsidies and therefore was not required to follow the same fire codes.

But Representative Ritchie Torres, who grew up in public housing in the area and was hospitalised with asthma as a child because of poor conditions in his building, rejected the claim that federal housing can follow its own fire codes.

He and other local officials have blamed decades of disinvestment and neglect in the Bronx.

"The two values that are near and dear to most of us are our family and our home, and to lose both in the span of a single tragedy is traumatic and terrifying to an extent few of us can imagine," said Mr Torres.

The Bronx frequently has the worst residential fires in the city.

New York City's deadliest fire - which killed 87 of 93 people inside a social club in 1990 - took place in this borough, and the worst fires since then have also happened here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 34-year-old charged after police accuse him of sexually assaulting minor in Bluffton

    The incident was reported by a family member, according to Lt. Christian Gonzales with the Bluffton Police Department.

  • 'They looted everything': Counting the cost of Kazakh protests

    Violent protests have left Kazakhstan stunned and angry, the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov finds.

  • How Jim Jordan went from ‘legislative terrorist’ to Trump’s most trusted member of Congress

    The Ohio Republican tormented party leaders for years. He’s now Trump’s most trusted asset in Congress

  • Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

    Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, classic Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams sarcastically calls AOC 'perfect,' says she played 'word police' in her critique of his comments on low wage workers

    "I would rather be authentic and make errors than be robotic and not be sincere," Adams said, and that he can "only aspire" to be "as perfect" as AOC.

  • Partisan letters cost long-serving Alaska magistrate his job

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The longest serving magistrate in Alaska is no longer on the bench after writing letters to the editor critical of the Republican party. Former Seward Magistrate George Peck wrote four letters to the editor of the Anchorage Daily News, the latest in December which claimed the Republican party “is actively trying to steer the U.S. into an authoritarian kleptocracy.” The other letters written since 2019 have been critical of former President Donald Trump and Alaska Gov. Mi

  • Speaker: Nashville US House seat to split in redistricting

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans plan to carve fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats, making it potentially easier for the state's Republican-dominated congressional delegation to flip a previously Democratic-controlled district, House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed Monday. Sexton told The Associated Press the newly drawn map will be unveiled later this week, but he declined to detail just how many splits Nashville-Davidson County will face. The 5th Distri

  • Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding

    WASHINGTON (AP) — This year's tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday. The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging. “The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax r

  • News Analysis: 'There is no Plan B': Biden trading one challenge for another with voting rights push

    After failing to push through his social spending bill, President Biden turns to voting rights legislation, a pivot advocates say is long overdue.

  • King's daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

    ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.” Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation.” Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice

  • Ontario reports 412 COVID-19 patients in ICU as health-care strain continues

    Ontario reported 412 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Sunday, a jump from 385 a day earlier, as health-care workers in the province continue to feel the strain of an Omicron-fuelled wave. Dr. Mike Haddad, Chief of Staff at Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ont., said his hospital is currently seeing higher levels of COVID-19 admissions than at the peak of the first wave in April 2020. The hospital's previous record was 33 COVID-19 patients at one time, a figure surpassed Sunday when its 34

  • Damaged O'Keeffe painting on display again after restoration

    SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A damaged Georgia O’Keeffe painting is back on display after conservators spent 1,250 hours and $145,000 restoring it. Dale Kronkright, head of conservation at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, called the job the most massive restoration project he has ever worked on. The results will be on display at the museum through Oct. 10. The painting will then travel to the San Diego Museum of Art in 2023. The late American modernist artist painted the piece, titled “Spring,”

  • Here's How to Watch 'Hacks,' Starring Jean Smart

    The HBO series starring Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home two Golden Globe awards.

  • Italy targets the unvaccinated with new virus restrictions

    ROME (AP) — Italy targeted the unvaccinated with a host of new coronavirus restrictions Monday, with proof of vaccination or recovery from a recent infection required to enter public transport, cafes, hotels, gyms and other popular venues. The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to show just a negative test to gain access to services, comes as many Italians returned to work and school after the Christmas and New Year's holidays and as Italy's new COVID-19 infections

  • N.S. public works minister won't end political plowing of private roads

    Newly released documents show Nova Scotia's public works department continues to use its equipment and staff to maintain some private roads across the province as a legacy of political favours from the past. Public Works Minister Kim Masland says she is not prepared to stop the practice, even though there is a policy against it. "I certainly do not want to be the minister that's going to all of a sudden stop plowing someone's road that has been plowed for 31 years now," she said in an interview.

  • New York mayor revises death toll to 17 in Bronx apartment fire, calls tragedy 'unspeakable'

    A 5-alarm fire started in a bedroom of a duplex apartment in the 19-story Twin Parks North West complex at 333 East 181st Street in West Bronx.

  • And just like that ... Myrtle Beach gets a little shade on HBO’s ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

    Depending on how you see it, Myrtle Beach’s mention in this popular HBO TV show could either be nice ... or a little harsh.

  • 'More work for no pay': Travel agents say they're in trouble after slew of trip cancellations

    When the federal government prohibited flights from South Africa in response to Omicron, Kerwin Dougan took calls at odd hours to help his clients navigate a patchwork of travel bans and COVID-19 testing requirements. Since then, he says, the situation for travel agents like himself has only gotten worse. "Right now, we're just trying to survive," said Dougan, the co-owner of Voyages G Travel in Gatineau, Que. Dougan and other area travel agents told CBC Ottawa that, after two lean years, a comb

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.