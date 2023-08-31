This New York favorite and three other restaurants coming to Miami Worldcenter

Four new restaurants, one a popular Italian spot from New York, are coming to Miami’s largest real estate development.

The 27-acre, $6 billion Miami Worldcenter, located across the street from the Kaseya Center, announced that new concepts would join its 300,000 square feet of retail space. The property also includes high-rises with about 5,000 apartments and condos as well as 600 hotel rooms.

The new concepts, scheduled to open in 2024, are:

Serafina: Known for its modern Italian cuisine in an upbeat setting, this New York restaurant first opened on the Upper East Side in 1995. Now, there are 46 locations in the eastern United States and in eight different countries. The restaurant will be 8,176 square feet and offer outdoor patio seating along the Seventh Street pedestrian promenade.

Sixty Vines: This import from Texas, which serves what it calls “new American” fare, opened a spot in Winter Park near Orlando in 2020. A restaurant in Boca Raton followed. It gained fame for its eye toward sustainability, vineyard-inspired cuisine and wines on tap. The 8,672-square-foot space will also include outdoor patio seating overlooking the World Square public plaza.

BurgerFi and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings: The dual-concept locations are the first co-branded spots for the restaurants, which were both founded in Broward County. The 3,835-square-foot space will offer full-service seating and to-go options with a full bar. There are more than 60 Anthony’s locations and 122 BurgerFi restaurants, and BurgerFi won the judges’ award at the 2023 Burger Bash, part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

The Italian restaurant Serafina, which originated in New York, is coming to the downtown Miami Worldcenter.

The restaurants will join three concepts from Chef Michael Beltran’s Ariete Hospitality Group that are already open: French restaurant Brasserie Laurel; the casual Chug’s Express; and El Vecino Cigar & Cocktail Bar (Beltran is the chef behind the Michelin-starred Ariete in Coconut Grove). Two other restaurants are due to open this year as well, Earl’s Kitchen & Bar and Chicago’s Maple & Ash.

Nitin Motwani, managing partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates, said that the restaurants can provide anything a guest might want, from a quick bite before a Miami Heat game or a concert to an evening’s fine dining experience.

“From upscale Italian and sustainably sourced dishes for wine lovers, to familiar fast-casual favorites, our newest food and beverage concepts will perfectly complement our existing restaurant offerings and appeal to foodies from all over,” he said.

Miami Worldcenter is also home to the hotel citizenM and national retail brands Sephora and lululemon. Earlier this year it announced new retail spots joining the development, including Sports & Social and Bowlero plus a permanent home for the immersive exhibit the Museum of Ice Cream.