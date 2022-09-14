New York Fashion Week Shows Its Punky, Sweaty, Sexy Side

Brooke Leigh Howard, Helen Holmes, Sarah Shears
·2 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by Getty Images and Courtesy of Adeam
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by Getty Images and Courtesy of Adeam

Foo and Foo

Foo and Foo showcased an off-the-cuff eclectic line Tuesday, demonstrating that there’s a niche for every style-enthusiast during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which began in 2017 by designer Elizabeth Hilfiger—yes, the daughter of that Hilfiger, revealed its new collection at a cramped appliance store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Diverse models of various heights and body types graced the appliance store with sexy, sweaty energy, as if no excessive effort was necessary for their looks. Exaggerated cargo pants, casual ties (thanks Avril Lavigne), and heavily-worn white sneakers gave props to the edgy side of the Y2K era. (The pair of flat, multi-strap maryjanes with socks gave this ‘80s baby immense nostalgia.)

Elizabeth boxers made a cameo with low-riser jeans. Matching with the grunge-hipster aesthetic of the neighborhood, mini skirts and shorts in muted colors, baggy jeans, looser-fitting hoodies, and clunky shoes paraded the runway. Welcome back to the punkish side of the early aughts. Brooke Leigh Howard

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images</div>
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Adeam

Tuesday afternoon’s blue skies and spring weather perfectly complemented the Adeam collection showing at the penthouse rooftop at 75 Varick.

Designer Hanako Maeda commemorated a decade of the brand’s fashion with a whimsical collection of pastel gowns full of ruffles and tiers, and fun flirty looks in bold red. A cheery floral print dress paid homage to traditional Japanese woodblock prints while demure structured silhouettes still managed to sneak in some cuteness. Sarah Shears

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Adeam</div>
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Adeam

ASHLYN

ASHLYN’s New York Fashion Week debut told a jarring, bittersweet story new mothers may experience when they make the life-altering decision to bring life into the world.

Cradled on the black box stage in Manhattan’s La MaMa theatre, the production began with a lyrical dancer clad in a flowing red jumpsuit. She danced to the somber melody, heavy with bass that pounded like a heartbeat.

In the brand’s first runway show, designer Ashlynn Park detailed the early journey of motherhood. From newfound femininity in ruffle and lace, to professional rediscovery in angled pragmatic suits, the complexity of the maternal identity is personified within the collection. In that, the designer does not limit her creativity when meshing maxi skirts and work slacks with frills. Simultaneously, she sends the message that motherhood can be embraced without losing a sense of self. Brooke Leigh Howard

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images</div>
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images

