New York Fashion Week’s Security Guards Have Seen and Heard It All

Rosemary Feitelberg
·8 min read

Blizzards, hurricanes, fashion show crashers, packs of paparazzi, animal rights activists, celebrity entourages — the Citadel Security Agency team is well versed in all things unexpected that have occurred during New York Fashion Week.

On the scene since the inaugural season of 7th on Sixth in Bryant Park in the fall of 1993, the company is hosting a party Wednesday night to celebrate its 30 years in fashion.

More from WWD

Citadel was tapped after putting in a bid and beating out what was a competitive field. Although president Ty Yorio only had a small window into the fashion world through Citadel’s then-limited work with Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, Yorio said after seeing the initial plans he knew the shows would become “huge. It turned out it was. Fern Mallis envisioned this along with Stan [Herman] and the rest was history.”

The first time out, the security team on the scene was no more than 20 people, but that base grew to hundreds as fashion week scaled up. Initially, “Gertrude” and “Josephine,” two circus-like tents were hoisted up at opposite ends of Bryant Park and “it rained like hell for a week, but you knew it was going to be big,” he recalled, adding that the New York Public Library’s Celeste Bartos Forum was soon needed as a third venue.

Citadel’s main task was to get the people who were invited in, and the people who were not out. Immediately, tickets to New York Fashion Week became “the hottest ticket in New York,” so much so that some crashers split the sides of the tents and snuck under them to get in to see the shows, Yorio said.

Before there were QR codes and e-mailed RSVP’ed confirmations, attendees received physical invitations, but more often than not attendees showed up empty-handed. “Most people would come to the door and say, ‘I’m on the list.’ Very rarely did they carry their invitations,” Yorio said.

Case in point: the woman who arrived at the entrance and told him that she was Andrea Leon Talley — trying unsuccessfully to pass herself off as the unmistakable and towering male Vogue editor André Leon Talley. “I thought to myself, ‘Well, I don’t think this is going to work.’ I mean we have heard all sorts of stories. People on the list say, ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ or ‘She’s with me.’ ‘I’m with her.’ You hear some of the most absurd things. You have to decline their story and say, ‘This is not working. I’m sorry,’” Yorio said.

The most challenging shows were the most popular and overbooked ones, Yorio said. “We’ve had to turn away standing-room attendees more often than I want to remember. These poor people are standing there for an hour and then you come out and say, ‘I’m sorry. There’s no more room. It’s overbooked.’ I made a lot of friends but I probably made a lot of enemies at the same time.”

Anti-fur protestors turned up at least six times at shows like Randolph Duke and Oscar de la Renta, and in some instances that led to arrests. Once the former CNN fashion commentator Elsa Klensch had the misfortune of being doused with red paint. Eventually the CFDA gave the activists a designated time to come into the lobby to explain what they were doing, Yorio said.

On the night of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, there were a few arrests made in Bryant Park after three “ill-advised, not so bright” people tried to steal sound boards and some of the other “millions of dollars worth of equipment” that was in the tents. While most New Yorkers were eager to reunite with family and friends that evening, Citadel employees volunteered to man the tents overnight in the event the city needed assistance of any kind. “When we were involved with 9/11, we didn’t know what was next. So we held down the fort,” Yorio said.

Recalling setting up for the Oscar de la Renta show on the morning of the terrorist attacks, he said, “A lot of people don’t know this. The first plane flew down Fifth Avenue. None of us realized until that day that Fifth and Sixth Avenues were directly in line with the World Trade Center. The jet roared, roared over our heads. Everybody went, ‘What was that?’ Fifteen minutes later every police officer who was backstage with us — because it was an Oscar show and a fur alert show — had their beepers going off. And the word came out that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. We looked at each other and said, ‘There’s not a cloud in the sky. How did this happen?’ Then somebody said, ‘Well, maybe it happened deliberately.’ Sure enough, it did.”

The shows were canceled for a couple of weeks and some were held at a later time on a much smaller scale. “That’s what was salvaged from that season. It’s very sad,” he said.

Harrowing as that world-altering event was, Citadel had become accustomed to dealing with other uncontrollable forces. ”It was either a blizzard in the winter or a hurricane in September,” Yorio said knowingly. “‘What’s the funniest thing that ever happened?’ I really can’t answer that. There was always a laugh a day or two or three or five depending on who was around. That made it challenging but enjoyable. Fortunately, in the 35 almost 40 years in business, I don’t have a client that I don’t like. Every job we go to we like doing — as challenging as they are.”

Making the point that NYFW helped to define Bryant Park, Lincoln Center and other New York City landmarks internationally, Yorio said celebrities brought with them their own attention — from former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton to Hollywood actresses and musicians like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez. Celebrities in general are “very compliant and not demanding,” according to Yorio, who declined naming the few who were not. “That would be suicide to mention. In my field, you never ever speak ill about the client or a celebrity,” Yorio said. Dolly Parton “could not have been nicer,” whereas another celebrity attendee is now in jail, “but we won’t mention their name,” he said.

Digging through some archives not long ago, Yorio said, “I don’t know how many pictures that I have of Ivana Trump — and of Donald Trump. [Former New York City Mayor] Michael Bloomberg always supported us — always. He was there at the beginning of every season.” American soprano Renée Fleming is “absolutely as lovely as you see, the Hilton sisters [Paris and Nicky] — no problem,” Yorio said. “The first show that we ever did was with Donna Karan. Barbra Streisand was late. They started the show. Barbra Streisand showed up a few minutes later. They stopped the show and restarted it.”

Years ago when the actress Susan Sarandon showed up for an Isaac Mizrahi show, it was chaos in the venue. Yorio’s cue to the celebrity was always, “‘How much of this do you want? How much photography do you need, do you want?’” He also inquires about plans for post-show backstage visits and where they prefer to exit. “We would do this with Anna Wintour and any high-profile celebrity, journalist. A lot of the people, who sat in the front row, ended up getting a little more attention.”

He continued, ”We learned that anything past the second row is basically Siberia. We also learned that if we saw you at 9 a.m. and you went to every show, we also knew that you didn’t have a job. You were there to become part of the woodwork. Then you see them season after season. You realize that these are people who want to get in the standing-room-only line and they want to maybe have their photograph taken. People come in all sorts of outfits to make people photograph them. In this business, you never judge a book by its cover — ever, ever, ever. Turn a few pages and you might finally see what that book is. That book could be somebody in the industry who plays a major role. Sometimes the more outrageous they’re dressed, that’s how it turns out to be.”

Thirty years in fashion has been an education for the Citadel team. Yorio explained, ”I didn’t know who André Leon Talley was until I saw him at the first show. And then I saw him in the first row. Then I said to myself, ‘This guy’s got juice.’ That’s how you learn who needs to get in in the most civil way and to keep out the people who are not invited. They will be the most disruptive. I used to say, ‘How do you come to a place where you’re not invited?’ It was beyond me. This is not a public event. This is not a freebie.”

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphon

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f