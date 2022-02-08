New York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Whether you are an industry professional or casual onlooker, the creative verve brought on by New York Fashion Week is palpable. The shows for the fall 2022 season, which begin Friday, may look different, but the name of the game remains unchanged: for designers to sow the seeds of sartorial renewal.

“I hope this collection shows that fashion remains powerful and dreamlike, and can become the reality if we let it happen, despite the circumstances,” said Christian Siriano. The designer’s sketch of an electric blue jumpsuit offset by a dramatic portrait neckline encapsulates the title of his forthcoming collection: “Victorian Matrix.”

Also leaning into decadent eveningwear, Pamella Roland submitted a sketch of a frothy ballgown with embroidery reminiscent of “the exquisite designs of Fabergé eggs.”

“Shape, geometry and individuality” are fall’s keywords for Tory Burch, who unearthed an image from the Fairchild Archive to help her bring them to life. Meanwhile, Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen of Aknvas simply stated “COLOR” as his modus operandi. Both will showcase in-person on Feb. 14, the former at Hudson Commons and the latter at Spring Studios.

This season, Jason Wu looked to memories of his late cat Jinxy. “Her lively spirit and love of life…inspired me to continue bringing beauty to the world,” the designer said. Saturday will mark his second runway presentation for Jason Wu Collection after a brief hiatus to focus on his contemporary line.

Three days later on Feb. 15, Bruce and Glen Proctor’s digital fashion week debut for their brand BruceGlen will also pay homage to a recently departed loved one: their mother. She “gave up everything so we could have the lives we do,” the Proctors said. “The looks are a statement of her strength, boldness and fun.”

Here, WWD presents the second of a three-part series looking at the inspirations behind the New York fall 2022 collections.

