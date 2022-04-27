New York faces Washington on 3-game home slide

Washington Capitals (44-24-12, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (36-34-10, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Washington looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Islanders are 14-9-2 against division opponents. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The Capitals are 16-7-1 in division matchups. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.4 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 58 points, scoring 36 goals and adding 22 assists. Josh Bailey has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 50 goals and has 90 points. John Carlson has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Zdeno Chara: out (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Brock Nelson: out (illness), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder), Anthony Beauvillier: out (upper body).

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

