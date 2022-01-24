New York faces Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Kings (21-16-5, second in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (27-11-4, first in the Metropolitan)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Kings +140; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Los Angeles looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Rangers are 12-3-2 on their home ice. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Kings have gone 8-6-3 away from home. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.4 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

Los Angeles defeated New York 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 38 assists and has 45 points this season. Mika Zibanejad has eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 36 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 23 assists. Phillip Danault has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (upper body), Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press