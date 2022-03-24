New York faces division rival Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-10, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (40-19-5, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan foes New York and Pittsburgh will play.

The Rangers are 24-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Penguins are 12-4-2 in division games. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

Pittsburgh defeated New York 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 42 goals and has 58 points. Artemi Panarin has 13 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 31 goals and has 64 points. Crosby has seven goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press