New York faces Carolina, aims to break 4-game skid

Carolina Hurricanes (51-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (35-33-10, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +135, Hurricanes -159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Islanders play Carolina.

The Islanders are 13-8-2 against Metropolitan opponents. New York averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 14-8-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Carolina is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

New York took down Carolina 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-18 in 74 games this season. Brock Nelson has four goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 36 goals and has 78 points. Jordan Staal has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: day to day (health and safety protocols), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder), Anthony Beauvillier: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Staal: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

