New York councillor buys cannabis gummies as city launches first legal weed dispensary

New York weed - AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

A councillor was among the first to buy cannabis jelly sweets in New York’s first legal dispensary as the city prepares to become one of America’s most lucrative weed markets.

Carlina Rivera, whose district includes Manhattan’s East Village, purchased a pack of cannabis-infused gummies as she celebrated the opening of the dispensary in lower Manhattan.

New York joins nearly two dozen other US states in legalising recreational marijuana.

But the city has taken a novel approach, with the state’s Democratic leaders reserving its first round of retail licences for non-profits and people who have been previously convicted of selling the drug.

Ms Rivera predicted that the string of dispensaries expected to open in the coming months will be a boon to the state and city economy.

“We are the financial centre of the world, the greatest city on earth, and I think people will now come here to enjoy all types of things,” she said.

Very excited to participate in NY’s first cannabis retail sales. You can support @housingworks at 750 Broadway/E 8th Street. Historic day so I brought exact change 😎 https://t.co/kZLEZO2iQf — Carlina Rivera 利華娜 (@CarlinaRivera) December 29, 2022

The legal marijuana market is estimated to reap more than $1.25 billion (£1 billion) in new revenue for New York in the next six years.

New York legalised recreational cannabis in 2021 and the Manhattan dispensary, which opened on Thursday, is the first of 36 licenced dispensaries to launch.

The dispensary is operated by Housing Works, a minority-controlled social-service agency working with New York's homeless and HIV-positive population.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be the first and hopefully setting a model that other folks will have to follow,” said Charles King, the CEO of Housing Works.

Housing Works said that the dispensary has already received more than 2,000 reservations to make purchases.

Its storefront is next to New York University’s sprawling campus in lower Manhattan, which Mr King described as “a perfect location” to attract tourists.

“We think we're going to bring up a lot of sales here,” he said.

Eric Adams said the opening of the state's first legal dispensary marked “a major milestone in our efforts to create the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation”.

new york weed - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Mr Adams, New York City’s mayor and a Democrat who won office on a tough-on-crime platform that rejected left-wing calls to “defund the police”, said the move “represents a new chapter for those most harmed by the failed policies of the past”.

Mr Adams, who is also a former police captain, has framed his approach as a balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing.

As the first legal dispensary opened, Mr Adams also announced a major crackdown on illegal marijuana sales, with around 600lbs of weed confiscated in the last month.

New York has also planned a $200 million (£165 million) public-private fund to aid businesses owned by women, ethnic minorities, struggling farmers, disabled veterans and people from communities that endured heavy pot policing.

Facing a cluster of cameras, Chris Alexander, the executive director of the state’s new cannabis office, made the first purchase at the Housing Works dispensary.

His watermelon-flavoured gummies and a tin of marijuana flowers cost $96 (£79).

“It’s been a lot of work that’s come to get us to this point,” Mr Alexander said. “We do have a lot more work to do, a lot more stores to open.”

An additional 139 licences are yet to be issued by Mr Alexander’s office and 900 applicants are still awaiting word.