New York City voters get absentee ballots with wrong names, addresses

Voters in New York City say they've received absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses on their ballot envelopes, adding confusion to how they'll vote and whether their votes will count in the November election.

It's unclear just how many voters are facing the issue but scores on Twitter and in local media reported receiving envelopes to return their ballots which have the wrong names, addresses and voter IDs on them.

Rachel Garbade, 27, who lives in Brooklyn, said the issue "adds more anxiety and fear" about whether her vote will count in an election already plagued with doubts about how the large influx of mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic will be processed and counted.

"I don't understand why something of this level importance wasn't taken so super seriously and errors weren't double checked," Garbade told USA TODAY.

The problem appears primarily centered in Brooklyn after voters in several neighborhoods received their absentee ballots Monday. Garbade, however, said her grandfather, who lives in Queens, had the same issue.

Some voters said the envelope they received was for a person who lived just blocks away or on the same street. The outer envelope that includes their ballots was correctly addressed to them.

In a statement, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the New York City Board of Elections, said the error was caused by a vendor, Phoenix Graphics, that was contracted to print and mail ballots to voters in Brooklyn and Queens, the city's two largest boroughs.

A person who answered the phone at Phoenix Graphics on Tuesday said the company would provide a statement later and that no one was available to answer questions.

Ryan said the Board of Elections was still determining how many voters were affected but said those who were would be receiving new ballots.

"We will ensure on behalf of the voters in Brooklyn that the proper ballots and ballot envelopes are in the hands of the voters in advance of Election Day so they can vote," Ryan said.

The news comes as the issue of mail-in voting has already faced scrutiny around the country. Due to COVID-19, some states, including New York, are allowing all voters to request an absentee ballot if they have concerns about the new virus and voting in person.

President Donald Trump and some Republicans have said the influx of ballots being sent to voters could lead to increased voter fraud, while Democrats have said they fear cuts to the U.S. Postal Service will delay mail-in ballots, possibly leaving votes that are not processed in time uncounted.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Capitol Hill last Thursday his agency had not seen any evidence of coordinated national voter fraud.

"We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise," he said.

Absentee ballots in New York are verified by comparing the signature on the ballot envelope, or "oath envelope," with the signature the city's board of elections has on file, according to the instructions voters received. So if a person signed another voter's ballot, those signatures would not match and could be voided.

