New York City to open second migrant shelter for asylum seekers in Times Square hotel

(REUTERS)

As officials prepare to open a tent facility to provide temporary shelter for hundreds of people seeking asylum in the US, New York City will support a second migrant shelter for up to 200 families in a Times Square hotel.

The city’s Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers are intended to ease the burden on an already-strained shelter system, with more than 18,000 people seeking asylum – including hundreds of people bused north by Texas Governor Greg Abbott – seeking shelter in the city.

The Row Hotel in Times Square will initially serve 200 families, “with the ability to scale to serve additional families in the coming weeks,” according to an announcement from Mayor Eric Adams.

“This is not an everyday homelessness crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that requires a different approach, and these humanitarian emergency response centers will take on a multitude of looks with the similarities that they will all help triage and provide immediate support to arriving asylum seekers,” he said in a statement.

“We will continue to respond with care and compassion as we deal with this humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” the mayor added.

The relief centres serve as a “first touch point” for newly arrived asylum seekers, with legal and medical support, food and assistance finding more-permanent shelter.

A tent facility that can temporarily house up to 500 people will soon open in a parking lot on Randall’s Island.

Last week, the mayor announced he was relocating an in-progress tent shelter from a parking lot in The Bronx to the island after concerns about flooding at the site.

READ IT NOW: @NYCMayor issues Emergency Executive Order 224 in response to the asylum seeker crisis. pic.twitter.com/j79uZsGaIP — City of New York (@nycgov) October 7, 2022

Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency to address the influx of newly arrived migrants and urged state and federal agencies to provide immediate support.

