Update: New York City medical malpractice lawyer Jonathan C. Reiter Answers FAQ's on Medical Errors in New York State Hospitals

When an individual has been injured due to a medical mistake caused by a hospital, doctor, or another health professional, one of the first questions they often ask is: what exactly do I need to prove?

Understandably, many people are intimidated by the prospect of suing a doctor or hospital. It’s an unfortunate reality that many patients injured due to medical malpractice have spent years in pain or being turned away by doctors when they try to get help. It’s common for patients to know that something isn’t quite right, but for doctors to brush them off or tell them their pain is all in their heads.

The reality is that medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in the United States. Medical mistakes are not rare events. If you believe you have been injured by a hospital, doctor, or another health professional, it’s in your best interest to speak to an experienced New York City medical malpractice lawyer.

If you’re thinking about pursuing a medical malpractice case, there are several things you need to be able to prove.

1. The Doctor-Patient Relationship

You must be able to show that there was a doctor-patient relationship between you and your doctor when the injury took place. This is also true in medical malpractice cases that involve nurses, pharmacists, dentists, chiropractors, and other health professionals.

Generally, this element of a medical malpractice case is straightforward and relatively easy to prove. You need to be able to show that the doctor agreed to provide you with care as their patient. In the majority of medical malpractice cases, this element is easy to establish and not subject to a challenge from the defense.

2. Deviation from the Standard of Care

Next, the plaintiff must be able to prove that the medical professional who treated them deviated from the accepted standard of care. Specifically, the standard of care received must be a departure from the type of care to another physician with the same training and working in the same specialty area would have provided in similar circumstances.

Basically, the court will want to know how your doctor’s care stacks up against other doctors with the same training in the same region. To prove this, you will need to secure testimony from an expert witness who can testify with authority about your doctor’s level of care.

For example, if your medical malpractice case involves an orthopedic surgeon, you’ll need to get another orthopedic surgeon to review the facts in your case and give their expert opinion about your doctor’s level of care. Likewise, if your injury involved a cardiologist’s mistake, your case has a better chance of success if you obtain an expert opinion from a cardiologist.

The expert should be able to state what types of treatment options are widely considered standard, as well as what makes your doctor’s treatment such a deviation from the norm.

This is a critical element in any medical malpractice case. In many cases, the defense may hire its own expert to provide an analysis of your doctor’s standard of care. This is sometimes referred to as a “battle of the experts.”

