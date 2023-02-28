New York City Mayor Dismisses Separation Of Church And State

Sara Boboltz
·2 min read
New York City Mayor Eric Adams takes questions at a press conference on Feb. 14. On Tuesday, he spoke passionately about his religious beliefs.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams takes questions at a press conference on Feb. 14. On Tuesday, he spoke passionately about his religious beliefs.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams takes questions at a press conference on Feb. 14. On Tuesday, he spoke passionately about his religious beliefs.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) casually dismissed one of the nation’s founding principles Tuesday morning, telling those gathered for his annual interfaith breakfast that he “can’t separate” his Christian beliefs from his public duties.

“Don’t tell me about no separation of church and state. State is the body, church is the heart. You take the heart out of the body, the body dies,” Adams said at the main branch of the New York Public Library, where religious leaders from around the city were seated.

“I can’t separate my belief because I’m an elected official. When I walk, I walk with God. When I talk, I talk with God. When I put policies in place, I put them in with a God-like approach to them — that’s who I am,” he said.

“I ... will always be a child of God, and I won’t apologize about being a child of God,” he added.

The comments elicited a smattering of applause.

At another point in his 25-minute speech, which at times resembled a sermon, Adams asserted that “when we took prayers out of schools, guns came into schools.”

At another, he took out a yellow sponge from behind his podium to use as a metaphor for people ingesting bad news during the course of everyday life. In an apparent reference to the journalism industry concentrated in New York City, Adams said there were “too many people who are professionals at bringing bad news because there’s something exciting about bringing bad news to people.”

As an elected official, Adams was required to swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution, in addition to New York state laws, when he took his oath of office in January 2022.

The Founding Fathers quite famously rejected the idea of religion in government, firmly establishing a secular framework instead. Thomas Jefferson coined the phrase “a wall of separation between Church & State” in an 1802 letter that became enormously influential on interpretations of the First Amendment.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Putin secretly living in golden palace he shares with gymnast lover

    Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.

  • Woman jailed for 20-year campaign of domestic abuse against 'cowering' husband

    Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.

  • Inside the Unholy Sex Scandal Rocking Trump’s Ex-Adviser

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersFrank Pavone, a defrocked priest who was formerly a Catholic adviser to Donald Trump, is engulfed in a sex scandal that is rocking the anti-abortion movement.Pavone, 64, is the director of Priests for Life, a non-profit that funnels millions of dollars a year into the anti-abortion movement.He is also an outspoken activist whose political activities have brought him into repeated conflict with the Catholic Church. In December 2022, he

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • Missing man found in shark's stomach after family identifies his tattoo

    Diego Barria, a 32-year-old father of three, was last seen riding his all-terrain vehicle near the coast of Argentina's southern Chubut province on 18 February. Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search for him, told local media that the fishermen had said "when they were cleaning [the sharks] they found human remains in one of them".

  • A family feud, gruesome ‘kill room’, and pots of ‘human soup’: How the murder of Abby Choi shocked Hong Kong

    Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports

  • Constance Marten: The former Tatler It-girl who became estranged from her aristocratic family

    When Constance Marten was made Tatler’s ‘It’ girl in 2008, there was little to suggest that 15 years later she would be on the run with Mark Gordon and their newborn baby.

  • Mafia boss escapes from high security prison using bed sheets as manhunt under way

    A mafia boss has broken out of a Sardinian prison using a rudimentary method of escape. Who is mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro? Raduano, a member of the Gargano Mafia serving 19 years for mafia crimes, was due to be released in 2046 according to the Italian paper, Il Messaggero.

  • Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say

    The massive bridge carries four lanes of traffic.

  • Mounties spent nearly $14M to protect Pope Francis during historic visit

    The Mounties have so far spent close to $14 million in security costs to protect Pope Francis during his historic visit to Canada last summer. One former Mountie suggests that while the cost may seem high, that it is the cost of diplomacy. The figures were released to CBC News in response to an access to Information request and cover the period of July 24 to 29, when the Pope made stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit. The visit was hastily arranged after a delegation visited the Vatican a

  • Arrest made in 21-year-old cold case murder of pregnant teen soldier

    Gloria Bates and her husband Michael received a call on Thursday from the FBI -- a call they’ve been waiting on for over 21 years. "We just want to let you know that we’ve made an arrest in your daughter’s case, Private First-Class Amanda Gonzales," Gloria Bates told ABC News, recalling the conversation she had with an FBI agent. Gonzales is Michael’s stepdaughter who he helped raise since she was 4 years old.

  • Toddler says, ‘It is good to be honest,’ as he leads Kentucky cops to fugitive in home

    “We shouldn’t lie,” the toddler said when other family members attempted to hide the whereabouts of the wanted woman.

  • Nicola Bulley: TikToker who filmed body being taken from river claims he has donated to family

    A TikToker who filmed police as they pulled Nicola Bulley's body from the river claims he has made a donation to her family "out of respect". Amateur sleuth Curtis Arnold, 34, had his identity unmasked by The Sun after the newspaper traced him to his barber's shop in Worcestershire. Mr Arnold shared footage of police officers by the river lifting what appeared to be a body bag on his social media channels, in a video that has now been deleted.

  • RCMP officer charged with possession of cocaine, breach of trust

    Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency says an RCMP officer is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Michael King, director of N.L.'s serious-incident response team, known as SIRT-NL, said Const. Michael Hann has been charged following the organization's investigation into several incidents in June. Hann is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, un

  • Hong Kong model Abby Choi: Ex-relatives in court over woman's murder after body parts found in fridge and cooking pot

    The ex-husband, former brother-in-law and former father-in-law of a Hong Kong model have appeared in court charged with her murder after her legs were found in a fridge. Alex Kwong, his sibling Anthony Kwong and their dad Kwong Kau are accused of murdering 28-year-old Abby Choi in a gruesome case which has gripped many people in the city. Kwong's mother Jenny Li faces one count of perverting the course of justice.

  • Moment bus driver pulls boy away from path of potential traffic collision

    A heroic bus driver pulls a young boy away from stepping out the door as they would have been hit by an oncoming carTecumseh Local Schools via TMX

  • Rupert Murdoch, Serial Divorcee, Already Eyeing His Next Marriage

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Flickr Commons - Cindy ShebleyThis reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Rupert Murdoch, 91, is loved up and talking to friends about getting hitched for the fifth time, Confider has learned. Rupes has been dating Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, a one-time police chaplain, since the

  • FTX's Singh pleads guilty as pressure mounts on Bankman-Fried

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges on Tuesday, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors' investigation into FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "I am unbelievably sorry for my role in all of this," Singh said, adding that he knew by mid-2022 that Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research, was borrowing FTX customer funds, and customers were not aware.

  • 26 arrested in gang takedown following Goshen massacre

    The four-day, multi-agency takedown included searches of 97 homes in Tulare County, where six people, including a baby, were gunned down last month.

  • Israeli PM's ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister

    An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections. Maoz, the head of a small ultranationalist faction known for his homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, said he would step down as a deputy minister, but would continue to vote with the coalition in parliament.