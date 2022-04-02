Under Bob Bradley, Toronto FC is giving young Canadian talent a chance to shine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York City FC
    New York City FC
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drew Fischer
    Association football referee

TORONTO — With 19 players from last year's roster moving on, Toronto FC had a lot of vacancies this season. Under new coach Bob Bradley, Canadian youth is getting its chance.

On Saturday, it was time for Kosi Thompson's close-up. The 19-year-old from Toronto, who had seen just 14 minutes of action off the bench, started at wingback in place of the injured Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, a 17-year-old from nearby Brampton.

Thompson, after taking some early advice from Bradley to step up, looked at home and played his part in Toronto's opening goal of a 2-1 win over defending champion New York City FC.

Jesus Jimenez scored and NYCFC conceded an own goal to give Toronto a 2-0 lead at halftime.

New York (1-3-1) had more of the ball (57.4 per cent possession) but failed to take advantage until Brazilian substitute Heber scored on a stylish header in the 92nd minute. For Toronto (2-2-1), it was a second straight win.

Thompson was one of five Canadian starters for TFC. Six other homegrown products were on the bench with three seeing action.

The Canadian contingent who made it on the field included 19-year-old Jayden Nelson, 21-year-olds Luca Petrasso, Noble Okello and Jordan Perruzza and 22-year-old Jacob Shaffelburg.

"We're at that point where if you're good enough, you're going to play. If you perform well, you're going to play," said Thompson. "Bob doesn't really care if you're young, if you're 18, 19, if you're 45. He doesn't care. If you're playing well, you're going to play. And he trusts us. … The atmosphere for young guys is amazing. The atmosphere for everyone is amazing."

While Toronto remains a work in progress under Bradley — with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne not arriving until July — the veteran coach is liking what he sees.

"I see the confidence of the team. I see good performances by key players. I see young guys improving," said Bradley. "So those are all things that are very positive."

It was the first game at BMO Field since Canada clinched World Cup qualification a week earlier in a 4-0 win over Jamaica. It was warmer — five degrees Celsius — at kickoff and quieter than the sellout crowd of 29,122 for the Canada contest.

"Let them hear you in Qatar," the PA announcer said in urging the announced crowd of 21,802 to sing "O Canada" prior to kickoff.

Toronto grew into the game and went ahead in the 31st minute when Jonathan Osorio's through ball split the visitors' defence en route to an unmarked Jimenez, who beat Sean Johnson to the corner for his third goal of the season.

Thompson helped make the play, feeding Alejandro Pozuelo who then found Osorio.

Osorio, making his 297th appearance in all competitions in Toronto colours, was flying in the first half. And he was rewarded with an ovation when he exited in the 60th minute.

The 29-year-old midfielder completed 98 per cent of his passes on the day.

Toronto doubled its lead in the 43rd when Thiago Martins headed the ball into his own goal off a dangerous Pozuelo free kick. The Brazilian designated player was under pressure from Toronto's Lukas MacNaughton who had risen high to meet the ball.

TFC bent but didn't break in the second half as the visitors pressed. Alex Bono made an acrobatic save off Keaton Parks in the 68th minute to maintain the Toronto advantage.

NYCFC outshot Toronto 15-8 (8-3 in shots on target) including an 11-4 (7-2 on target) edge in the second half.

NYCFC's checkered league start has been, in part, due to a hectic early-season schedule because of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League. After Toronto, the New Yorkers head to Seattle for Wednesday's first leg of their Champions League semifinal with the Sounders.

TFC plays at Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Toronto dodged a bullet when referee Drew Fischer reversed his eighth-minute penalty decision after Talles Magno went down in the penalty box. Fischer initially thought Thompson had clipped the Brazilian's leg but video review showed Magno had got his own feet tangled.

Thompson's yellow card was also withdrawn. Opinions were split on whether the chasing Thompson had accidentally clipped the NYCFC player with his knee, causing him to lose balance.

Thompson said Magno "sort of slipped over himself."

After the game, Bradley said Marshall-Rutty will likely be out eight to 10 weeks after having a fragment removed from his knee on Friday.

Former Brazilian star Ronaldinho was in attendance at the game.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC, New York City FC look to even records after tough starts to MLS season

    TORONTO — The weather has not been helping Toronto FC's early-season preparations. For New York City FC, a congested schedule has complicated matters for the defending MLS champions. The two teams, who have both been off since March 19 due to the international break, meet Saturday at BMO Field with identical 1-2-1 league records. With only defender Chris Mavinga (Democratic Republic of Congo) and midfielder Jonathan Osorio (Canada) away on international duty, Toronto coach Bob Bradley has had th

  • Portland Timbers take on the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action

    LA Galaxy (2-2-0) vs. Portland Timbers (1-1-3)Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +123, Los Angeles +203, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goalsBOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers play the LA Galaxy in a conference matchup.The Timbers put together a 17-13-4 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 13-4-3 in home games. The Timbers scored 56 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.The Galaxy finished 13-12-9 overall and 5-8-4 on the road

  • World Cup survival kit: Everything you need to know about Qatar 2022

    Accommodation bookings are not yet on sale, and no one is quite sure what will happen about alcohol sales – <strong>Simon Calder</strong> reports on what we know so far

  • Not just happy to be going to Qatar, Canada aims to compete

    Canada isn't satisfied with simply making the field for Qatar, although that in itself was an impressive accomplishment. The Canadian national team is approaching the World Cup as an opportunity to show just how far the country has come since it last appeared in soccer's premier tournament in 1986. Canada landed in Group F for the opening stage, along with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

  • Thomas Tuchel refuses to ‘make drama’ out of Chelsea capitulation to Brentford

    Vitaly Janelt bagged a brace, Christian Eriksen claimed his first Bees goal and Yoane Wissa netted at the death in a shock Stamford Bridge result.

  • Senior GOP senator seems to admit fellow Republicans’ grilling of Ketanji Brown Jackson was all about getting on Fox News

    ‘The main thing they did this for is so they can get TV time’

  • Duke downplays pressure, revenge ahead of Coach K's last game against UNC

    With the highest-stakes game in the history of the Duke-UNC rivalry on tap Saturday, players are trying their best to not treat the game any differently. Does anybody believe them though?

  • Trump tells supporter ‘you don’t look gay’ at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

    Ex-president backed major anti-LGBTQ policies in office

  • Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With Karim Benzema back from injury, Real Madrid got back on the road to winning the Spanish league after the France striker scored two penalties in a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday. Benzema, who also had another spot kick saved in Vigo, missed Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona before the two-week international break as he recovered from a left-leg injury. Celta took the game to the league leaders, only to be undone by some rash defending in its area and some borderline

  • Raptors beat Magic 102-89 for fifth straight win

    Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, which took advantage of 21 Orlando turnovers. Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a