New York City Curfew Announced By Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York City will be under curfew tonight at 11 p.m. ET until 5 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

After a weekend of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, that sometimes broke into violent confrontations between police and protestors, the curfew was largely expected, with both Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirming earlier that they’d been discussing the matter.

Cuomo made the announcement this afternoon on WAMC Radio. The curfew marks the first such action in recent memory for the city.

More than 200 people were arrested by the NYPD over Sunday night/Monday morning, including an unspecified number for looting. Cuomo confirmed that the number of police officers on duty tonight will be double the usual number, and that while the National Guard is on standby he didn’t think deployment would be necessary.

