New York’s Citi Field An Esports Arena? Owner Steve Cohen Thinking About It

Steve Cohen’s Mets baseball team didn’t have the greatest season. So his thoughts are turning to other potential attractions at his Citi Field stadium

During a talk with Sportscorp Limited president Marc Ganis at Sportico’s “Invest in Sports” conference at the Times Center in Manhattan, Cohen raised the possibility of other uses for his stadium.

“I gotta get the Mets right,” Cohen said. “Once I get the Mets right and get the model down, then I can think about doing something else. … Maybe down the road, but I gotta get this right. And I haven’t gotten it right yet.”

At the end of the season, Mets players Jeff McNeil and Kodai Senga played video games using the enormous video board that Cohen installed at Citi Field. That sparked the idea.

“[It] actually gave me an idea about how to use the facility to have people actually use this big scoreboard when we’re not there for events for video games and that type of stuff,” Cohen said.

Research firm NewZoo predicts eSports audiences will reach a total audience topping 640 million by 2025.

