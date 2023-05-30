York Catholic school board votes against flying Pride flag at schools

A 'safe space' sticker used to signal safety to LGBTQ students at the York Catholic District School Board. (Paolo du Buono/Twitter - image credit)

The York Catholic District School Board has voted against flying the Pride flag at its schools in June.

At a board meeting on Monday night, trustees defeated a motion to fly the flag with a vote of six to four.

Demonstrators shouted at trustees immediately after the vote and were escorted out of the room.

Advocates and critics have clashed for months over the issue. At at least three recent meetings of the board, police were called.

In late February, angry parents disrupted a board meeting over the issue of "safe spaces" stickers for LGBTQ students.

The Pride flag, originally designed by an American artist in 2018, has rainbow colours but also five triangle-shaped stripes in black and brown to represent Black, Indigenous and people of colour and blue, pink and white to represent trans communities.