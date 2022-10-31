New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last season. The Blackhawks allowed 3.5 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 17-19-5 on the road last season. The Islanders scored 2.8 goals per game last season while allowing 2.8 per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press