York beat Featherstone to set up Leeds semi-final

Tamzin Renouf was among the York Valkyrie try scorers as they rounded off their regular season with a win at Featherstone [SWpix.com]

York Valkyrie rounded off their regular season with a 32-6 win at bottom club Featherstone but could not manage the 88-point margin they needed to secure home advantage in the play-offs.

That means they finish third and will head to Leeds Rhinos next week to seek a place in the Grand Final, against the winners of the other semi-final between League Leaders Shield winners St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

Valkyrie go into the play-offs on a five-match winning streak as tries from Megan Pakulis (2), Tamzin Renouf, Rhiannon Marshall, Izzy Brennan and Lauren Exley overwhelmed Rovers, who replied through Ellie Lamb.

Defeat means Featherstone lost all 14 games and they now face a play-off against the Championship play-off winners to try to to remain in Super League.

Huddersfield Giants secured sixth place by ending their season with an emphatic 36-0 win over Warrington Wolves at Laund Hill.

The two sides began the day on six points each, in sixth and seventh respectively in the table, but the Giants ran away with the game to pick up their fourth league win of the season.

The club's top try-scorer Amelia Brown led the way with a hat-trick, while Lois Naidole added two more and Sam Hulme and Frankie Townend also got on the scoresheet.