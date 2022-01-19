New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

Reuters

New York’s attorney general announced late Tuesday night that her office’s investigation into the Donald Trump’s company’s accounting practices had yielded “significant evidence” of fraud.

Letitia James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years.”

In a longer press release, the AG said that its ongoing investigation had “Preliminarily Determined that Trump Organization Used Fraudulent and Misleading Asset Valuations to Obtain Economic Benefits.” While detailing examples of those valuations, it adds that “While OAG has not yet reached a final decision regarding whether this evidence merits legal action, the grounds for pursuing the investigation are self-evident.”

