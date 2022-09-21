New York Attorney General Files Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald Trump, His Children And Trump Organization
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, two of his children and his businesses, claiming that he falsely inflated the value of his net worth to secure more favorable loan terms.
“These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump’s personal net worth as reported in the Statements by billions of dollars and conveyed false and misleading impressions to financial counterparties about how the Statements were prepared,” the suit stated. “Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization used these false and misleading Statements repeatedly and persistently to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy continuing loan covenants, and to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”
More from Deadline
Emmys Feature A Light Snipe At King Charles III And A Few Quips About Donald Trump, But Lofty Political Speeches Are Fleeting
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Decision To Allow Special Master To Review Material Retrieved At Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago -- Update
Steve Bannon Surrenders To Face New York State Charges Alleging Donor Fraud
The lawsuit — read it here — follows a lengthy investigation into Trump Organization finances.
James also referred potential criminal charges to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.
More to come.
Best of Deadline
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
The Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV
'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.