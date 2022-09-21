New York Attorney General Files Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald Trump, His Children And Trump Organization

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, two of his children and his businesses, claiming that he falsely inflated the value of his net worth to secure more favorable loan terms.

“These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump’s personal net worth as reported in the Statements by billions of dollars and conveyed false and misleading impressions to financial counterparties about how the Statements were prepared,” the suit stated. “Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization used these false and misleading Statements repeatedly and persistently to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy continuing loan covenants, and to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”

More from Deadline

The lawsuit — read it here — follows a lengthy investigation into Trump Organization finances.

James also referred potential criminal charges to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

More to come.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.