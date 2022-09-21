New York Attorney General Files Civil Suit Against Donald Trump: Reports

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over his long-running alleged tax-dodging scheme, according to multiplereports.

James is expected to make an announcement on the legal action Wednesday.

Prosecutors in New York have been looking into Trump’s real estate business practices for several years following reports that he routinely undervalued and overvalued assets to avoid paying his fair share of taxes.

The Trump camp was reportedly anticipating civil action, according to Bloomberg. Trump and his four eldest children had all been deposed as part of James’ investigation, although Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination more than 400 times.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.