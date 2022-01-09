New York apartment block fire kills 19

Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., January 9, 2022

At least 19 people, including nine children, have died after a fire in a New York apartment building.

Another 32 people were sent to hospital, several of whom are in critical condition, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Fire department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said they had found victims "on every floor" of the 19-storey building, describing the fire as "unprecedented".

It comes days after a apartment fire in Philadelphia killed 12.

On that occasion, eight children were among the dead.

Sunday's fire broke out on the second or third floor at about 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT). The smoke then spread to every floor, Commissioner Nigro told reporters.

"Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest," he said.

Some 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze.