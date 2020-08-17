New York aims to finish out series against Washington in game 4

Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: New York leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Washington Capitals in game four. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

The Islanders have gone 11-7-4 against division opponents. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

The Capitals are 11-12-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Washington averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the league. Tom Wilson leads the team with 35 total penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 41 assists and has 60 points this season. Brock Nelson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 48 goals and has 67 points. T.J. Oshie has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Capitals: Averaging 1.7 goals, 3.0 assists, 5.8 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (concussion ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

