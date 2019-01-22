York 9 makes Japan midfielder Wataru Murofushi its second international signing

TORONTO — York 9 FC has made Japanese midfielder Wataru Murofushi its second international player signing.

The 23-year-old joins the Canadian Premier League club from Singapore's Albirex Niigata, which he captained to the Singapore Premier League title, Singapore Cup, Singapore League Cup, and the Singapore Community Shield in an unbeaten 21-0-3 season.

He was named player of the year in Singapore in 2018.

"Wataru is technically gifted, incredibly exciting to watch, and he's got exactly the right frame of mind to come continue his professional career in Canada," York 9 director of soccer Jimmy Brennan said in a statement. "He's explosive and exceptionally quick off the ball. He's going to be a great asset to our club."

Swedish forward Simon Karlsson Adjei was York 9's first international signing. The north Toronto club also has signed Canadians Kyle Porter, Austin Ricci, Steven Furlano, Roger Thompson, Joseph Di Chiara, Manuel Aparicio and Cyrus Rollocks.

Daniel Gogarty, Emmanuel Zambazis and Daniel Pritchard will try out for the club after being picked in the CPL's U-Sports draft.

York 9 will open the inaugural CPL season in late April.

The Canadian Press