York 9 of CPL signs former Toronto FC homegrown player Manuel Aparicio

TORONTO — York 9 has signed former Toronto FC homegrown player Manuel Aparicio.

Aparicio joins Swedish forward Simon Karlsson Adjei and Canadians Kyle Porter, Joe Di Chiara, Roger Thompson, Austin Ricci, Steven Furlano and U-Sports prospects Daniel Gogarty and Emmanuel Zambazis on the Canadian Premier League team roster.

The 23-year-old Aparicio spent the last three years in the Spain lower divisions with SD Ordenes, CD Izarra and, most recently, CD San Roque de Lepe.

Jim Brennan, York 9's coach and director of soccer, worked with Aparicio at the Toronto FC academy

"He's a great young creative player with fantastic vision for the game," Brennan said in a statement. "I was fortunate enough to have him at the academy, and he's gained great overseas experience in Spain. The timing is perfect to bring him back."

Aparicio, who was born in Buenos Aires but was raised in Toronto, signed with TFC as a homegrown player in August 2013. He was released in December 2015.

He has won one cap for Canada and also represented his country at the under-20 and under-23 levels.

The seven-team CPL is scheduled to kick off its inaugural season in April.

The Canadian Press