Yordy Reyna scores in 88th, Whitecaps beat NYC 3-2

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted, center, watches as New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) and Frederic Brillant (13) vie for the ball against Vancouver's Kendall Waston, back left, and Tim Parker, back right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).

Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.

Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.

New York City FC had its four-game winning streak snapped.