Yordenis Ugas manifested boxing success, now other Cuban fighters follow his lead

Lance Pugmire
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Errol Spence Jr.
    American boxer
Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, and Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, celebrate after their welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ugas won by unanimous decision (AP Photo/John Locher)
When Yordenis Ugas dared to board a motorized raft from his native Cuba more than a decade ago, his visions of freedom on the shores of Mexico and beyond propelled him along with that small motor.

“Back then, I was the best boxer on the Cuban national team, so when I jumped on that boat, I brought along a lot of dreams with me,” Ugas said. “Some dreams have come true, others have taken a little longer. I am so happy to be where I am now.”

The World Boxing Association welterweight champion (27-4, 12 KOs) is eight months removed from stunning legendary champion Manny Pacquiao via a unanimous-decision victory. That night, he served as a replacement fighter to World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. — who discovered a detached retina in his left eye weeks before the fight.

Ugas now returns to the ring Saturday night at 9 ET to meet Spence at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NEWS: 'Money, muscle and power': U.S. sanctions target Daniel Kinahan, boxing figure accused of organized crime

Ugas‘ quest for two more belts coincides with news earlier this month the Cuban government will allow a group of Olympic gold medalists to participate in professional bouts for the first time since the 1960s.

The first of those cards will be staged May 20 in Mexico. It’s still unclear how much the fighters will earn and who will participate, but Cuba won four boxing gold medals at last year’s Summer Games in Tokyo.

Lightweight Andy Cruz defeated Keyshawn Davis, the top American. Light-heavyweight Arlen Lopez and welterweight Roniel Iglesias each won their second golds. And heavyweight Julio La Cruz, 31, also stood atop the podium.

"Those guys are basically pros, anyway," veteran Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman said. "They're solid fighters with an amazing background in that training system, and I believe they'll be very successful. They'll be hard to match because no one will want to fight them, and I'm not sure they'll become stars here in the U.S., but they have a ton of talent.

"They're real educated guys groomed by a rich background of boxing."

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, is hit by Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The Cubans will expand the sport’s worldwide pool of talent after years of talents, such as three-time Olympic champion Teofilo Stevenson, being denied the opportunity to turn pro under Fidel Castro’s rule.

“You can confront circumstances in life, but the one thing in front of you that’s non-negotiable is your dream," Ugas said. “You can’t ever let that go until you get there.”

Since turning pro, Ugas has tested that commitment beyond the trials of his defection.

After two narrow losses, he took a two-year hiatus from the sport from 2014-16. He was then denied a WBC belt in 2019 when judges awarded Shawn Porter a disputed split-decision victory over him in Southern California.

“I’ve never let go, never stopped believing that I could become a great fighter,” Ugas said. “OK, maybe I didn’t dream this — fighting for three belts in front of thousands of people at AT&T Stadium — but I never let go of my objective.”

Saturday's Showtime pay-per-view between Ugas and Spence (staged by Premier Boxing Champions) is another significant step toward the creation of an undisputed champion in one of the sport’s glamour divisions.

And unlike Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), who has demanded a prohibitive purse split and has yet to fight unbeaten WBO champion Terence Crawford, Ugas said he’s eager to pursue Crawford for all four belts should he defeat Spence, a -320 favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

“The best are supposed to fight the best. If I win, I’m going to go after Crawford,” Ugas said.

Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, celebrates his unanimous decision win over Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Many expect Ugas — who fights in a crafty, technical manner demonstrated across Cuba’s boxing system — will try to take advantage of any rust Spence has from his lack of fights. Spence, a Texas native, has fought just once since September 2019.

One month after that last fight, a victory over Porter, Spence was hospitalized following a one-car crash in Dallas, which resulted in his Ferrari flipping numerous times.

And now, he’s returning from an eye operation.

“Look, everybody talks about the accident and the injury, but if Spence is willing to step into the ring with me, it means he has great confidence,” Ugas said. “So I’m expecting the best, 100% version of Spence.”

The judges will be bombarded by cheering for the hometown fighter and could be swayed to score against Ugas. But that doesn't bother him.

“I’m not worried. I fought Pacquiao in front of a crowd of 20,000 in Las Vegas who were very pro-Pacquiao,” Ugas said. “I’m as clutch as it comes. I thrive under pressure. People underestimate me all the time. Nothing against Spence or Porter or Pacquiao, but I focus on myself.

“I know what I’m capable of.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ugas vs. Spence: Yordenis Ugas looks to dethrone Errol Spence Jr.

