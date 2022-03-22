Yoox Kicks Off Upcycling Project Tapping Italian Indie Designer

UPCYCLING FORCE: Yoox has launched a new project dubbed “Rethink with <3” as part of its Yooxygen platform that is dedicated to sustainable fashion.

Aimed at promoting a more conscious consumption, the new initiative is to offer exclusive pieces and capsule collections crafted from deadstock fabrics.

More from WWD

To feed this section, the e-tailer will partner with a series of international designers, the first of which is Caterina Gatta. For Yoox, the Rome-based indie talent has developed a focused capsule collection including 10 tops and 10 skirts crafted from colorful fabrics recovered from Italian artisanal laboratories.

Launching on Tuesday, the range is priced between 150 euros and 240 euros.

Holding a degree in fashion and costume sciences from La Sapienza University of Rome, Gatta started her career by collecting vintage fabrics across Europe with the mission to breathe new life into retro items. To focus attention on the textiles and prints, Gatta designs basic, clean silhouettes, sometimes made quirky with the unconventional use of origami-inspired, three-dimensional details.

Caterina Gatta x Yoox - Credit: Courtesy of Yoox

Courtesy of Yoox

The Yooxygen social and environmentally conscious platform launched on Earth Day 2008 to promote sustainable fashion practices through education and collaborations.

Brands and products showcased in this area are selected for representing one or more of four attributes: being better for people; the planet; animals, or being innovators by pushing the boundaries of sustainable design with the application of innovative technologies, new materials and cutting edge approaches to manufacturing.

The e-commerce’s initiatives reinforce Yoox Net-a-porter Group’s overall 2030 strategy for sustainability, named “Infinity.” This 10-year plan is underpinned by 12 measurable commitments that connect to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on four areas — Circular Business, Circular Culture, Planet Positive and People Positive — each of which is designed to advance the company’s ambition of providing circular and long-lasting luxury fashion.

Story continues

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.