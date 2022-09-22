Yoon Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration

Yoon is continuing her partnership with Nike, following up on the release of her Dunk Highs and the recent Air Adjust Force with a new iteration of the Air Force 1.

In her latest Instagram post, the designer shared a sneak peek at her new collaboration with the Swoosh. Likely arriving just in time for the AF1's 40th anniversary, the forthcoming release is reminiscent of the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High, which featured tailpipe Swooshes inspired by Bosozuku bikes and Dekotora cars. The same detail is applied to the low-cut silhouette, contrasting the upper arriving in white and red. While Yoon has only teased one colorway of the release so far, sneaker insiders have shared that black and white iterations are also included in the collaboration. The kicks are complete with AMBUSH branding on the heel.

Take a sneak peek above and below and stay tuned as we learn more about the release of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOON (@yoon_ambush)