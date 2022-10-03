Yoon Looks to Tokyo Rave for AMBUSH's SS23 Collection

After sharing sneak peeks via her Instagram, Yoon has now revealed a full look at her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for AMBUSH.

Arriving shortly after the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, the latest range takes inspiration from the designer's love for Tokyo club culture. The rave influence is evident throughout the collection, which includes everything from bunny ears to platform boots, as well as garments in a vibrant color palette.

"It's like the bass in your stomach when the music's ear-splitting. Hopefully, it gives people energy and lets them indulge in the moment," Yoon shares in a press release. Created for all genders, looks include ultra-short skirts and pants, which are contrasted with elongated outerwear. Faux fur jackets and bombers take center stage, while pops of pink, neon green and baby blue accentuate the range. The SS23 collection proves that the motorsports trend is here to stay with nylon piece, with super-wide pants completing the lineup. In accessories, Yoon created mini heart-shaped backpacks along with micro shoulder bags, complementing wide belts and straps.

See the full SS23 collection above. You can expect AMBUSH's SS23 pieces to release early next year.