Yonkers features Art Rooney Pace on Saturday night

NEW YORK (AP) -- Harness driver Dave Miller will attempt a double on Saturday night at Yonkers Raceway when he guides contenders in two stakes races.

He'll steer world champion pacer Downbytheseaside in the $300,000 Art Rooney Pace, which remembers the founding father of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He'll also take the reins of Agent Q in the $140,000 Lismore Pace for fillies.

Both horses won their elimination races to move into the final.

Miller won the 2002 Rooney Pace with Ashlee's Big Guy, and in 2003 with No Pan Intended after another horse was disqualified.

The Rooney family bought Yonkers Raceway in 1972. Art Rooney owned the Steelers from 1933 until his death in 1988.