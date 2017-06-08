Yomiuri Giants extend team record for consecutive losses

TOKYO (AP) -- The Yomiuri Giants lost their 13th straight game on Thursday, extending the longest losing streak in the team's 83-year history.

The Giants were beaten by the Seibu Lions 13-2 a day after setting a team record for most consecutive losses with a 3-0 setback against the Lions.

Japan's most popular baseball team hasn't won a game since May 24.

Known for winning nine straight Japan Series championships from 1965-73 with players like Sadaharu Oh and Shigeo Nagashima, Yomiuri has fallen on hard times. The Giants were rocked by a gambling scandal in 2015 when it was discovered that three pitchers bet on professional baseball games and other sporting events.

The Chiba Lotte Marines hold the Nippon Professional Baseball record for most consecutive losses with 18 in 1998.