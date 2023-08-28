Yolo County sheriff offers first gun buyback. Here’s how many weapons were turned in

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office held its first anonymous gun buyback event Saturday in Davis, authorities said.

The event at the Yolo County Health and Human Services building on A Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. saw 150 firearms collected, which included long guns and handguns, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Juan Ceja.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Davis Police Department, which partnered to put on the event, each provided $5,000 so that buyback officials could distribute $10,000 in Visa gift cards, Ceja said.

“We did have $10,000 in Visa gift cards, which we ran out of at approximately 1 p.m.,” Ceja said. “Many elected to still turn in firearms after we ran out.”

The Sacramento Police Department’s most recent gun buyback event in May roped in 128 firearms, and similarly the department handed out roughly $10,000 in rewards then.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday rewarded $50 per handgun and $100 per long gun or privately manufactured firearm, more commonly known as a ghost gun.

Participants could only drive up with unloaded firearms in the trunk of their vehicle, officials said. Walk-ups were prohibited for safety purposes.

Ceja said Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez wanted to host the event “to provide a safe and anonymous option for anyone to turn in unwanted firearms to help prevent violent or accidental incidents involving firearms.”

He said the Sheriff’s Office hopes to hold events in the near future in West Sacramento and Woodland, but no dates have been set yet.

Any firearms turned in that are determined to be stolen will be returned to their owners, according to law enforcement. The others will be destroyed at a later date, deputies said.

This event was hosted in partnership with Davis police and with support from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, the Yolo County Probation Department, California Highway Patrol, the University of California, Davis Police Department, the Woodland Police Department, the West Sacramento Police Department and the Winters Police Department.