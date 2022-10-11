Yolanda Hadid Praises Daughters Gigi And Bella For Handling 'Pressure' Of Life In The Spotlight

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder - Getty Images
Photo credit: Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

Formel model and television personality Yolanda Hadid has spoken out about how proud she is of her daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The 58-year-old, who famously mentored her daughters on how to create and sustain a successful modelling career (as documented on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), praised the runway regulars for dealing with the 'pressure' of life in the spotlight.

Yolanda spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how her experiences with fame have been vastly different to that of her daughters, who are exposed to regular media attention and have to grapple with the downsides of social media.

Photo credit: Pierre Suu - Getty Images
Photo credit: Pierre Suu - Getty Images

'My modelling career 40 years ago, when I started, is very different than today,' the matriarch said. 'Because even when you're famous, you know, I would go home at 5 o'clock and nobody would talk about me or look for me, you know what I mean?'

Yolanda, who is also a mother to 23-year-old Anwar, continued: 'It's not the same for them. It's 24/7 paparazzi outside. [And] the whole social media aspect of it puts a whole different [light] on it.'

The mother-of-three commended her daughters for coping by themselves in the industry, and said that she's done her best to instil important values in them, such as respect and being considerate.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder - Getty Images
Photo credit: Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

'They are great at what they are doing. I've always taught them to be the hardest working person they can, and to be the first to show, the last one [to leave],' she shared. 'Be good to everybody on set. Not just the people that can, you know, make you bigger in the business, but to everybody.

'Be kind, because people don't remember what you look like but they will remember how you make them feel.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

Hadid, who shares her children with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, added the issues her daughters experience in life are 'a little bit exaggerated' because of the industry they are in.

The famous mother found herself at the centre of controversy in March when Bella revealed that she'd undergone nose surgery aged 14, which she later came to regret.

After the interview was published by American Vogue, the model's mother was criticised by several social media users, including one who wrote on Twitter: 'I’m just shocked Yolanda & Mohamed let her get a nose job at 14. FOURTEEN years old. [sic].'

Following the models' mother's return to social media in July, at which point she explained that she had taken a nine-month hiatus from it 'to reevaluate' her life, both of her daughters 'liked' the post, with Bella commenting on Instagram: 'We love you.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

Hadid has openly shared her sentiments about her daughters in the past.

For Bella's 25th birthday in October 2021, she posted a carousel of mother-daughter photos and a caption which began: 'Happy birthday my forever baby girl - I am so incredibly proud of the resilient young woman you’ve become while navigating life with such kindness and grace!! [sic].'

She concluded: 'Thank you giving me the greatest gift of motherhood and allowing me to guide you while learning so much about myself...

'Wishing you a happy and healthy next journey around the sun knowing I’m right beside you to love and support through all the ups and downs of life!! [sic].'

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Last February she spoke dotingly of Gigi, who is a mother to two-year-old daughter Khai, who she shares with her ex-partner Zayn Malik.

Speaking to American Vogue, Yolanda said of Gigi: 'I’m proud of her face on a magazine, but seeing her give birth was a whole other level of proud.'

