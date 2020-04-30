Yolanda Hadid Just Confirmed the Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy News and Revealed the Baby's Due Date

Photo credit: Instagram

Earlier this week, there were reports that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were pregnant with their first child.

Sources said the baby was a girl and Gigi was about 20 weeks along.

Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, just confirmed the pregnancy news and revealed the due date.

We can always count on moms to spill the tea. Amid constant speculation over whether or not Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are actually pregnant with their first child, Yolanda Hadid just hopped on a radio show and confirmed all the news.



"It is going well, but we are still in shock that our little secret has been leaked to the press," the soon-to-be-grandmother told the Dutch news station, RTL Boulevard. "Of course we are thrilled."

Yolanda also confirmed the baby's due date, saying that she's "excited to become Oma in September."

The reports of Gigi's pregnancy were leaked earlier this week. Then yesterday, TMZ reported that the baby will be a girl, which has yet to be confirmed.

On Instagram last night, Gigi shared her recipe for penne a la vodka, but she explained that she had no vodka so the recipe would not include the ingredient. Of course, many took this as another hint that the model is pregnant.

Now, though, thanks to Yolanda, the speculation is over. We now know that Gigi is officially pregnant. If you need me, I'll be anxiously waiting for September.

