Yolanda Hadid Jokingly Dubs Herself 'Worst Mom Ever' in Response to Critical TikTok

Yolanda Hadid has responded to the backlash from viral TikTok that criticized her parenting.

Joking about her skills as a mom, the reality star and former model, 58, replied after a user on TikTok accused her of "starving" her daughters when they started modeling.

In the viral TikTok, clips largely compiled from her run on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Yolanda reminding daughters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid to diet, not to "be bad" by eating certain foods and to work out. One video, in particular, gained traction, where Gigi, now 27, said she was feeling "weak" after "eating half an almond" and her mom responded to her by saying "Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well."

"[She] made sure they never ate anything too calorie-dense, not even cake on their birthday," the TikToker said in their video.

But now, Yolanda is responding with her own TikTok. "#Worstmomever #almonds," her cheeky caption reads on her video. Yolanda is seen posing with a giant bowl of almonds in various places throughout the clip, including sharing them with her horse and two goats.

Despite the intended humor in the clip, TikTok flagged the video, adding the warning "Participating in this activity could result in getting you or others hurt."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid

Yolanda returned to the online conversation after taking what she described as a "nine-month social media detox." She shared a photo of herself on Instagram in August, looking peaceful as she smiled and looked up at the sky while surrounded by a body of water.

The former model described the reasons for her hiatus in great detail, sharing that the loss of her mother, Ans van den Herik in August 2019 through cancer, caused her to struggle with depression. Her major loss, followed by a "lyme relapse" were two major reasons she needed to take "time to reevaluate" her life, she added in the post.

"The emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added.

In a moment of reflection, Yolanda noted that constantly being on her phone was also an "addiction".

"It started to take so much time away from being present in my life," she added in reference to the modern-day tendency of people to text one another instead of call, which she said is "creating a deep loneliness within us."