Yokohama took "backwards step" for second Fuji race

After showing encouraging one-lap pace in Fuji pre-season testing and in qualifying for last month's opening race at the track, Mugen's Red Bull-backed Honda NSX-GT was one of several Yokohama runners to encounter tyre trouble in the curtain-raiser.

That prompted Yokohama, which also supplies the Bandoh Toyota and Kondo Nissan in the GT500 class, to bring a stiffer construction tyre to last weekend's second round.

However, the Mugen car shared by Sasahara and Hideki Mutoh struggled for pace and ended up down in 10th, one minute behind the winning Bridgestone-shod Real Racing Honda.

"I thought after pre-season testing that we made a step and that showed in qualifying in the first round, because I made it to Q2 and in P5, which is a huge result," continued Sasahara.

"So far we made one step and then we made a backwards step, kind of like a see-saw. I can’t imagine we’re going to be making a big improvement for the rest of the year.

"It's hard to predict [the rest of the year] because right now every round is like tyre testing.

"The main problem is the race distance. One lap is good; if we had the same tyre as we had in the last time round we could have easily been in the top three in qualifying. But in the race, we just can’t do anything."

Asked if Yokohama's strong pace in the Suzuka tyre test in July was any cause for optimism, Sasahara replied: "In the tyre test we were fast in the dry over one lap, but maybe just for one lap. In the race run there is clearly a problem.

"Hopefully we can do a better result in Suzuka, but we just have to see where we are and Bridgestone will be strong."

Yokohama's last SUPER GT win came back at Motegi in 2016 with Kondo pair Daiki Sasaki and Masataka Yanagida, one of three triumphs for the tyre maker that season.

