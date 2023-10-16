All About Yoko Ono's Husbands: Toshi Ichiyanagi, Anothony Cox and John Lennon

Yoko Ono was married three times, to Toshi Ichiyanagi, Anothony Cox and John Lennon

R. Brigden/Daily Express/Getty

Yoko Ono has been married four times, to three men in total.

The artist and activist was first married in 1956 to Toshi Ichiyanagi, an acclaimed Japanese avant-garde composer and pianist. Together, they collaborated musically and artistically all over the world before separating in 1962.

Later that year, Ono wed Anthony Cox — a fellow creative, with a focus on the arts and filmmaking. Their first marriage was annulled in 1963 since Ono neglected to finalize her divorce from Ichiyanagi; the two married again once they were legally able.

Before divorcing in 1969, Ono and Cox welcomed daughter Kyoko Chan Cox. Kyoko spent much of her early life in Denmark with her father, where he moved after the divorce.

Related: John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Relationship: A Look Back

Ono's fina marriage was to John Lennon in 1969. Their 13-year romance went on to become one of the most famous love stories in pop culture history.

Lennon told Playboy in 1980, "When I fell in love with Yoko, I knew, my God, this is different from anything I've ever known ... This is more than a hit record, more than gold, more than everything."

Ono and Lennon welcomed their only child, Sean Lennon, in October 1975.

Here's everything to know about Ono's former husbands.



Related: John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Relationship: A Look Back

Toshi Ichiyanagi

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Toshi Ichiyanagi in 1961

Toshi Ichiyanagi was Ono's first husband, who she married in 1956. The musician, a pianist and one of Japan's leading avant-garde composers, moved from Japan to the United States in the 1950s to pursue a higher education in music.

He studied at the Juilliard School in New York, where he met Ono, who was also interested in experimental music. They were similar in age, born almost two weeks apart.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple eloped in 1956 because Ichiyanagi "was not acceptable to Ono's family," and the two lived the life of two avant-garde artists at the time.



Story continues

According to the New York Times, Ichiyanagi and Ono "immersed themselves in the experimental art and music scenes of the era, including the radical Fluxus movement." Ichiyanagi continued his studies at the New School, where he took a course taught by the composer John Cage and Ono sat in on the classes.

Ichiyanagi and Cage took their music on the road together, sometimes including Ono. Ichiyanagi even took his professor to Japan in 1962, introducing him to the music of that culture. Tour aside, Ichiyanagi and Ono also hosted music sessions at their Tribeca loft, featuring performances highlighting music, poetry and dance.

Ichiyanagi and Ono ended their marriage in 1962. Ichiyanagi died at age 89 in Tokyo on Oct. 7, 2022.



Related: Paul McCartney Says Yoko Ono's Presence During Beatles Studio Sessions Was Workplace 'Interference'

Anthony Cox

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Yoko Ono and Anthony Cox in 1965

Ono married for a second time in November 1962. She wed Cox, who, like Ono, had many artistic specialties — however, the couple's marriage was annulled in March 1963 because Ono neglected to finalize her divorce from Ichiyanagi.

Once she properly finalized their divorce, Ono married Cox again in June 1963. Two months later, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kyoko Chan Cox, together in August 1963.

The pair was very career focused. While Ono pursued art full-time, Cox was an American jazz musician, artist and filmmaker. As Cox remembers it, he was very much a part of the '60s.

"I grew up with the whole scene—I was a beat, then I was a beatnik, then I was a hippie," PEOPLE reported in 1986. Ultimately, the couple divorced in February 1969.

Related: Yoko Ono's Life in Photos

Ono’s divorce from Cox and subsequent marriage to Lennon — who she wed later that year — instigated a custody battle over Kyoko, which at times grew increasingly contentious. Cox relocated to Denmark and took their daughter with him.

Over New Years' in 1970, Ono and Lennon visited Denmark in an apparent attempt to mend fences, and for a brief time it was successful; the famous couple stayed at the farmhouse Cox shared with Kyoko and Cox's new wife.

But relations soon deteriorated and by 1971 Cox had full custody and had ultimately disappeared with Kyoko. She would not contact her mother until 1994, after deciding to have children of her own.

"When Kyoko appeared finally, I was totally in shock," Ono later told PEOPLE. "It felt like the part of me that was missing came back."

Ono wouldn’t see her daughter again until 1998. "Losing my daughter was a very serious pain," she said. "There was always some empty space in my heart."

John Lennon

Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the 1975 Grammy Awards

Ono's last marriage was to John Lennon, who she wed in 1969. Their relationship became into one of the most well known love stories in pop culture history.

The pair first met in London in 1966, when Lennon stopped by Ono's solo exhibit at the Indica Gallery after hearing about "this Japanese avant-garde artist coming from America," he later recalled to Playboy.

Soon after, they began an affair, which prompted Lennon to leave his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and their 5-year-old son, Julian. While their divorce is often attributed to Lennon's affair with Ono, the songwriter later insisted in an open letter to Cynthia that things between them were over before the affair.



"When I fell in love with Yoko, I knew, my God, this is different from anything I've ever known," Lennon told Playboy. "This is more than a hit record, more than gold, more than everything."

Related: John Lennon's Ex May Pang Reveals She Cried the First Time They Had Sex: 'Where Was It Going to Lead?' (Exclusive)

Lennon and Ono joined together for their first-ever musical collaboration, Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins, over the course of one weekend in spring 1968 at Lennon's home in Kenwood, England — the same weekend Cynthia came home to discover Lennon's affair, per the Guardian.

The following year, they flew to Gibraltar, where they secretly tied the knot. "It was very romantic. It's all in the song, 'The Ballad of John and Yoko,' if you want to know how it happened, it's in there," Lennon told author Jann Werner for Lennon Remembers, per Rolling Stone.

Throughout the 13 years they were together, their relationship was filled with music, art and activism which ranged from peaceful protests to experimental albums — and some strife between friends and Beatles bandmates. In October 1975, the pair welcomed their first and only child together, Sean Taro.

Five years later, Lennon was shot and killed while walking into their New York City apartment. In the decades since, Ono has continued to uphold his legacy, accepting awards on his behalf at the Grammys and at his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.