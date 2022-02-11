Yoh Jumps into Top 10 on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 List of Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms

Yoh

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, recently landed in the top 10 on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 list of the Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms in the United States. Since its most recent ranking in 2019, Yoh jumped eight spots and is now the country’s 7th-largest life sciences staffing firm among the 22 that were evaluated based on estimated revenue in 2020 life sciences temporary staffing.



“Over the past few years, we have expanded our services tremendously and grown rapidly in size, so we are thrilled to be recognized on Staffing Industry Analysts’ list and make such a significant leap in the life sciences staffing space,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “As the demand for top-tier talent in the life sciences continues to grow, it is our goal to deliver the best talent combined with world-class technology and client service. We are honored to be recognized among other staffing giants as we continue to see our market share increase year after year.”



For the purposes of this ranking, Staffing Industry Analysts defines “life sciences” temporary staffing as the furnishing of temporary workers in life sciences roles, which include clinical research associates, scientists and lab technicians in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medtech, chemical, environmental, and food & beverage manufacturing. Staffing revenue includes revenue generated from the acquisition of temporary workers by staffing firms to their clients, as well as from “place and search” services, meaning direct hire/permanent placement and retained search. These estimates do not include revenue generated from other services such as consulting services where billing is based on deliverables; recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services (MSP), payrolling and more.



In total, Staffing Industry Analysts estimated that the 22 firms evaluated generated a combined $2.3 billion in U.S. life sciences temporary staffing revenue in 2020, accounting for 81 percent of the market. With an estimated $102 million in U.S. life sciences temporary staffing revenue, Staffing Industry Analysts’ estimates show Yoh has significant market share among the 22 firms evaluated. Market share percentages in this report were calculated by dividing each company’s revenue figure by $2.8 billion, the total estimate for all revenue generated by U.S. life sciences temporary staffing in 2020.



For more information about Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms List, visit: StaffingIndustryAnalysts.com



