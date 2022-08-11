Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Locations Open in Binghamton and Chautauqua County



New parks are the eighth and ninth to join brand nationwide this year

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing families with great attractions and activities such as pools, water slides, splashgrounds, jumping pillows, wagon rides, foam parties and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Guests can choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations, including cabins and RV sites.

Located near Binghamton, the new Jellystone Park franchise, which consists of 140 sites, is owned and operated by Burke Campgrounds of New York, LLC. Previously known as the Binghamton Bear campground, a significant number of upgrades were made in advance of the Jellystone Park opening.

Recent improvements include the addition of a floating obstacle course on the park’s six-acre lake, a new snowless tubing course, two jumping pillows, a pedal cart track, two gaga ball pits and sports fields. The company has also installed a new recreation building with a craft room and an arcade. Rental accommodations have been expanded to include four furnished glamping tents, four yurts and four Conestoga wagons. Visit www.binghamtonjellystonepark.com for more information.

In Chautauqua County, Hidden Valley Camping Area is now a Jellystone Park as well. Owners Jessica and Mickey Spak are expanding the Jamestown location’s numerous activities to extend throughout the fall and Halloween season, including a pre-Halloween themed weekend, August. 27-28. Families will enjoy costume and campsite decorating contests, as well as trick-or-treating.

In recent years, the Spaks renovated the pool, added new cabins, installed a new playground, and added a jumping pad, gem mining sluice, gaga ball pits, basketball and tennis courts, and a new Wi-Fi system. For more information visit ChautauquaCountyJellystonePark.com.

With the addition of these franchises, there are now seven Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in the state of New York.

“We are very excited about expanding our presence in New York,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada. “Transitioning a campground into a Jellystone Park location takes a lot of hard work. We are sure that guests are going to love all the changes and improvements that are being made at both the Binghamton and Chautauqua County properties.”



Jellystone Park also expanded this year with new locations in Maine, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

About Camp Jellystone



With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors



Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

