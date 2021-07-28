Yogi Adityanath is India's best chief minister, says Yahoo poll

Some time ago, we gave you a list of the top 10 most popular chief ministers in India today.

We had asked you, our readers, to register your vote on who you think, takes the crown of 'Best CM in India in 2020-2021'.

We had an avalanche of votes, as almost 300,000 of you sent in your votes.

Best CM in India

Basis your votes in the poll, here are the results:

In third place, we have S Jagan Mohan Reddy - CM of Andhra Pradesh

(He got 13% votes)

In second place, we have Pinarayi Vijayan - CM of Kerala

(He got 17% votes)

And in FIRST place, we have Yogi Adityanath - CM of Uttar Pradesh

(He got 33% votes)

Honorable mentions to:

Naveen Pattnaik - CM of Odisha in fourth place (10% votes).

Mamata Banerjee - CM of Bengal in fifth place (8% votes).

And Arvind Kejriwal - CM of Delhi and Uddhav Thackeray - CM of Maharashtra in joint sixth place (6% votes).

